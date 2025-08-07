Penn State coach reveals unique Drew Allar trait which will "frustrate" opposition's defense heading into 2025

After a College Football Playoff loss to Notre Dame last season, finalized by a late-game interception with just 33 seconds on the clock, Drew Allar is back at Penn State with resolve to see things through.
Across the past two seasons, Allar has posted 49 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions. In 2024, he threw for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 66.5% of his passes. After making a deliberate effort to become more mobile, the QB also rushed for 302 yards and six touchdowns.
On the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast” on Monday, Penn State coach James Franklin said the change was intentional.
“I don't think anybody was talking about his athleticism,” Franklin said (Timestamp: 12:15). “I think he put on tape last year that he can hurt people with his feet. … We don't really need him to rush for 100 yards, but if you can pick up two or three first downs with your legs, that frustrates a defense, that frustrates a defensive coordinator, and now you feel like you have to defend everything.”
As Franklin put it, Allar went from 242 to 232 pounds and is now more “explosive” in his running game.
James Franklin on Drew Allar’s areas of improvement
James Franklin spoke with the “Big Ten Network” crew on Tuesday during Penn State’s preseason camp. Among the topics discussed was Drew Allar and the areas he needs to improve in to become a top 10 NFL draft pick.
“Well, I want him to win a Big Ten championship,” Franklin said. “I want him to have a chance to win at the very highest level in college football, national championship, and then be a top 10 pick, all those things combined, and even the first pick, right?
"And we talk about it all the time: With team success comes individual recognition. But to your point, I think last year, he changed his body significantly, which allowed him to be more athletic. Extend plays, [and] make them big time throws.”
As for what’s next, Franklin did not point to one glaring weakness, but said Allar needs to keep improving in every area, even if it’s in small steps. That includes leadership, athleticism, accuracy, decision-making and body composition.
Drew Allar will begin his 2025 season when Penn State takes on Nevada at home on Aug. 30.