"Penn State is a different animal": Urban Meyer reveals behind the scenes of James Franklin's firing as Patrick Kraft hunts for new coach

James Franklin and Penn State parted ways after 12 years. It was certainly a bold decision by athletic director Patrick Kraft, who let go of his longtime coach in the middle of a season.

Ad

After Penn State's loss to Northwestern in Week 7, the team now stands with a poor 2-3 record and a tarnished image for losing against proverbial teams. Per reports, the decision has cost the program $75 million unless Franklin finds a new job soon.

According to the Ohio State legend Urban Meyer, Penn State should have tracked down their new head coach already. No team would go clueless after making such a decision that could cost them $75 million in the future.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The veteran coach was speaking on the Triple Option podcast, where he shared the dynamics of how a coaching search happens and a new candidate is chosen.

He claimed that the entire process is third party based and a lot of things happen between them and the schools before the AD gets to speak with potential candidates.

“Penn State is a whole different animal. In that way, the head coach at the other school can say he hasn’t really spoken to anyone and the AD can say ‘I’ve never talked to that coach.’ Because he hasn’t.

Ad

"It’s all through third-party stuff. They get the list together and go start recruiting or whatever when that’s done,” Meyer said on the show on Wednesday.

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Penn State - Source: Imagn

Meyer also mentioned that Franklin was an A-list coach for the program. His 104-45 record speaks volumes. Hence, the candidate who will replace him should be able to justify his worth in the coming weeks.

Ad

"At Penn State, I think it’s a whole different animal…..16 days ago, he could have had the possible No. 1 team in the country. I don’t think you make that move, with a $75 million dollar expense coming, unless you know who you’re gonna hire,” he added.

James Franklin could be a potential target among Power 4 schools

Even though Franklin struggled big time against big teams over the last couple of years, his passion and impeccable coaching strategies shine bright. He could be a potential target for teams like the Florida Gators, who could be next in line to fire their head coach owing to a poor record.

Ad

Florida could be a suitable landing spot for Franklin to flourish and start afresh. Similarly, teams like Wisconsin could also target him, as hot seat reports around Luke Fickell have been gaining relevance in college football circles.

Franklin getting a new job as soon as possible will help Penn State reduce its buyout liability of $75 million and only pay its fired coach a difference of approximately $8 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More