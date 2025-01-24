Penn State expresses gratitude over donation worth $5,000,000 for the Beaver Stadium renovation

As Penn State continues its renovations of Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions announced Thursday that the athletic department at the school received a hefty donation to the cause from former Penn State Board of Trustees Chair Matthew W. Schuyler and his wife, Anne, in December 2024.

Penn State is recognizing the $5 million gift by naming the west side of the stadium's field club in the family's honor.

"We are excited to announce a generous $5 million gift from the Schuyler family for the Beaver Stadium Revitalization project!" Penn State's athletics page, @GoPSUsports, posted Thursday on X/Twitter with a clapping emoji after.

The Schuyler Family Club will have a role in turning Beaver Stadium into a year-round hub of activities within the community. These activities include campus visits for students and families as the school plans to host admissions sessions and events there.

"We are unbelievably grateful for the generous gift from the Schuyler family for our Beaver Stadium Revitalization project," Penn State vice-president for intercollegiate athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft said in a statement. "During his time as the chair of the Board of Trustees, Matt was a stalwart supporter and champion of Athletics.

"He has been a vocal leader in this revitalization project, and this tremendous gift shows he understands the importance of Beaver Stadium to our University, community, student-athletes, and fans. We can't thank Matt enough for all he has done in his time with the Board of Trustees to make our student-athlete and fan experience one of the best in the country."

Detailing Penn State football's Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium is among the largest stadiums in the country. It's more than doubled in size since it was moved from its former site across campus in 1960.

The Nittany Lions are in the midst of a $700 million Beaver Stadium renovation, a three-year project that will change the look of the historic venue. The work began not long after the team's 38-10 College Football Playoff first-round win over SMU.

By the time the 2027 season arrives, Beaver Stadium's west side will feature loge boxes and suites, club seating, a new media facility, and the Lubert Family Welcome Center.

The second phase of the renovation, which is scheduled for next year, will see the school demolish and replace the stadium's lower bowl.

"There have been no major improvements to Beaver Stadium since 2001, whereas many of our peers in the Big 10 Conference and around the country have made significant financial investments to improve their home stadiums," Nittany Lions athletic director Patrick Kraft said when the renovation was approved last May. "We are behind, both in fixing the necessary structural needs within the stadium and what we provide our fans. It is time for Penn State to catch up with its peers."

The donation from the Schuyler family will certainly help in doing so.

