Penn State Football Recruiting Tracker: Top Commits, Offers & Visits (2025-2026)

James Franklin is set to enter his 12th year as the Penn State Nittany Lions coach. Last season, the team finished with a 13-3 record and made it to the College Football Playoff. On Jan. 9, Franklin's team was eliminated in the semifinals after a 27-24 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Penn State fans are hopeful the team can clinch another spot in the College Football Playoff and compete for the national championship. The program has signed 27 players from their 2025 freshmen class to help improve the roster.

One of the new stars that Franklin recruited is Tikey Hayes, who played for Aliquippa High School. In his senior year, the running back had 97 carries for 1,022 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions are also recruiting players for the 2026 season.

Penn State Nittany Lions 2026 football recruiting overview

On3 reports that Penn State has 16 incoming freshmen committed to the 2026 class. The most recent recruit was defensive lineman Alex Haskell on May 9. Haskell is committed to joining the team after he completes his final year at St. Joseph's Prep School.

Here are the top recruits and offers to incoming freshmen for the 2026 season.

Top Commits

Messiah Mickens

Messiah Mickens is among the top incoming players committed to Penn State. He chose to play for Franklin's team on Aug. 19, 2023, and hasn't changed his mind heading into his final year at Harrisburg High School. Last year, the running back had 155 carries for 1,214 yards and 21 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Matt Sieg

Matt Sieg could play a role in the Nittany Lions' defense next year. The safety committed to the team on Nov. 4, 2024, and will play his final season for the Fort Cherry High School Rangers.

Troy Huhn

Troy Huhn may be a backup quarterback option for Franklin's team for the 2026 season. He decided to play for the Nittany Lions on June 25, 2024. Huhn will finish his last year at Mission Hills High School.

Notable Offers

Cederian Morgan

247Sports shared that the Nittany Lions have made an offer to Cederian Morgan. The wide receiver is playing for the Benjamin Russell High School Wildcats. Morgan has received other team offers, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and Colorado Buffaloes.

Mark Bowman

Mark Bowman is another player Franklin's team is interested in adding to the 2026 roster. The tight end will finish his final year at Mater Dei High School before continuing to pursue college football. He has also received offers from the Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns, but remains uncommitted to any team.

Khary Adams

Penn State is among the teams that 247Sports believes Khary Adams could commit to for the 2026 season. The team has given the cornerback an offer and held a visit for him on June 6. Adams is still undecided, as he has offers from and has visited Notre Dame and Oregon. He will finish his last year with Loyola Blakefield High School before starting college football.

Penn State's recent visits

Brandon Arrington

247Sports has reported that Brandon Arrington visited Penn State on May 2. Arrington competes as a wide receiver and cornerback for the Mount Miguel High School Matadors. His athleticism has sparked interest from the Nittany Lions, but they have yet to get him to commit. The recent visit could influence his decision to play for Franklin for the 2026 season.

