Penn State football tickets: Pricing, how to get and more ahead of Week 2 showdown

The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Bowling Green Falcons in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 7. The game will take place at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania, with kick-off set for noon ET. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Where to buy Penn State football tickets for the Bowling Green game?

Fans can buy tickets to Penn State's home opener on Saturday against Bowling Green on Ticketmaster, with plenty of tickets still available.

The cheapest ticket is $14, which is in section WJ, row 28 by the endzone. The most expensive ticket for the game can be had for $500, which is on the 50-yard line.

How to watch Penn State vs. Bowling Green?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024

Time: 12 p.m. ET.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Venue: Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania

Penn State started the year with a statement 34-12 win over West Virginia on the road. The Nittany Lions were a common team many thought could get upset in Week 1, but quarterback Drew Allar had a ton of success to lead them to the win.

Allar went 11 for 17 for 216 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for six carries for 44 yards.

“I want to show emotion and passion for the game, but I'm never going to dip down. I'm going to be steady the whole time, but I'm going to definitely, you know, celebrate when things do go our way,” Allar said, via PSU Collegian. “This is what we work for since January, to come out here, have a fun time and be explosive as an offense.”

Penn State is a 34.5-point favorite to defeat Bowling Green in Week 2.

Here's a look at the remaining schedule for Penn State:

Week 2: vs. Bowling Green, Sept. 7

Week 3: Bye

Week 4: vs. Kent State, Sept. 21

Week 5: vs. Illinois, Sept. 28

Week 6: vs. UCLA, Oct. 5

Week 7: @ USC, Oct. 12

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: @ Wisconsin, Oct. 26

Week 10: vs. Ohio State, Nov. 2

Week 11: vs. Washington, Nov. 9

Week 12: @ Purdue, Nov. 16

Week 13: @ Minnesota, Nov. 23

Week 14: vs. Maryland, Nov. 30

