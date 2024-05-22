Penn State HC James Franklin allegedly pushed to cut suicidal player, threatening scholarship loss

There is a serious allegation hanging on Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin. Former team physician Dr. Pete Seidenberg alleged the coach interfered with the medical decisions of team doctors and physicians. Philadelphia Inquierer's John Luciew reported that Franklin allegedly went past the line with his acts.

Seidenberg discussed a situation where James Franklin and then-Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour wanted a player who attempted suicide to be medically disqualified from the team while receiving treatment. If that were to happen, the unnamed player would have lost his scholarship and Franklin would be able to offer that scholarship to a different player the following offseason.

Seidenberg was Penn State's primary care team physician during the early stages of Franklin's tenure and spoke about the situation during an ongoing trial in a lawsuit that Dr. Scott Lynch filed. Lynch was the director of athletic medicine and orthopedic consultant to the football team before being fired in March 2019.

Luciew reported that Seidenberg detailed numerous meetings where he was pressured by Franklin and the chief athletic trainer to alter medical decisions and treatment advice he gave to players. Lynch also alleged in the lawsuit that he was fired after he refused to "allow a coach to interfere with his medical treatment and return-to-play decisions."

As of this writing, James Franklin has not commented on any of the allegations.

What to expect from James Franklin and Penn State Nittany Lions in 2024 college football season

The Penn State Nittany Lions have been an excellent team since coach James Franklin took over ahead of the 2014 college football season. With an 88-39 record and a 56-32 record in Big Ten action, the team has been great. However, they have won just one Big Ten Conference title and are yet to make the College Football Playoff for the first time.

With the additions of the UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies, it is going to be difficult to win the Big Ten Championship this season. Expect the team to be competitive and have a chance to win the conference and make the College Football Playoff this season.