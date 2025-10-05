Penn State HC James Franklin blames "travel" for players' unpreparedness after crushing loss to UCLA

Modified Oct 05, 2025 03:27 GMT
Penn State coach James Franklin (Image Source: IMAGN)

Penn State coach James Franklin blamed travel issues above anything else in No. 7 Penn State's shock 42-37 loss to UCLA on Saturday at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Franklin spoke with the media after the game and admitted the team hasn't moved on from the close loss to Oregon in a "White Out" game the previous week. He noted that Penn State failed to get going early and listed a variety of reasons for the bad start.

"Obviously, we did not handle last week's loss well," Franklin said. "We also lost some players in that game during the week and then everything else, travel, everything else. (We) did not come out with the right energy to start the game."
The coach also conceded that UCLA contributed to Penn State's defeat with some plays that caught them off guard.

"And before you know it and obviously they get a touchdown drive and an onsides kick and they were fighting," he said. "They gained confidence and we're fighting for the next three quarters. That's my responsibility and I didn't get it done."

Penn State fell behind 27-7 in the first half, and it was too late for Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions to recover as the team dropped to 3-2 (0-2 in Big Ten).

