"Penn State lockered like usual": CFB fans have wild reaction to Brent Venables loading 2026 defense with elite recruit

Three-star defensive lineman DL T-Ron Richardson committed to Brent Venables' Oklahoma on Tuesday. The 2026 class standout from Hopewell High School (Virginia) chose the Sooners over Virginia Tech and Penn State.“All glory To God and Boomer Sooner!” Richardson told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.Richardson had been heavily pursued by Penn State defensive line coach Deion Barnes, and his commitment to Oklahoma sparked reactions from fans trolling the Nittany Lions and other programs.&quot;Penn State Lockered like usual,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Who the f*ck is “James Franklin,&quot; a person said.&quot;Virginia schools getting lockered left and right,&quot; one said.Despite being rated a three-star recruit, Richardson's combination of strength and length makes him difficult for offensive linemen to handle, which gives Oklahoma fans plenty to celebrate.&quot;National brand!!! Always have been. Always will be. 😤 Boomer!&quot; a fan said.&quot;That’s a big boy,&quot; one said.&quot;Boomer Sooner!&quot; a person said.Oklahoma's 2026 class ranks No. 20 in the nation and No. 9 in the Southeastern Conference.T-Ron Richardson praises Brent Venables' phenomenal energy Oklahoma became T-Ron Richardson’s 10th scholarship offer, and the Sooners quickly established themselves as a strong contender for his commitment.Richardson took his official visit to Norman in June and considered committing during that trip, but he wanted to take time to evaluate his options carefully. Two months later, he officially chose Oklahoma, with Brent Venables playing a key role in the decision.&quot;Coach Venables — he’s nonstop energy,&quot; Richardson told On3. &quot;We can talk about anything. He’s super relatable and reachable, even as the head coach.&quot;Plus, he’s a defensive guy, and his plan for me was strong. He’s changing the program for the better and getting guys ready to compete in the SEC.”Richardson also connected well with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and felt confident in the scheme fit. He is now eager to contribute to what Venables is building in Norman.“It’s a good feeling in Norman. The culture, the energy, the people — they make it great.”Richardson is Oklahoma’s 18th commitment and the sixth defensive lineman in the 2026 class. He becomes the third interior defensive lineman, joining Brian Harris and James Carrington.