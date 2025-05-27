Penn State QB Drew Allar issues two word message for teammate Nick Singleton after EA Sports College Football’ 26 cover feature

Quarterback Drew Allar inspired Penn State to the 28th spot in the country in terms of points per game (33.1) and 26th for total yards per game (430.2) in 2024. A big reason for this standing was the strong running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, paired with Allar’s dynamic passes.

Singleton - who ran for 1,099 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on 172 carries - has earned himself a spot on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Edition, which comes out on July 10.

Drew Allar was proud of his teammate as he reposted the game’s cover on Instagram on Monday, alongside a two-word message:

“Makes sense💸💸”

Drew Allar gave a shout-out to Nick Singleton for featuring on the EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Edition cover. (Credit: IG/@drew.allar)

Allar also had a great season, throwing for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 66.5% of his passes.

Drew Allar looking strong during practice

Drew Allar is dialed in for the upcoming season and is hard at work. On Monday, Penn State quarterbacks coach Brad Maendler posted a video on Instagram showing Allar throwing powerful and precise passes.

“38 seconds of Penn State QB Drew Allar throwing seeds!”

Allar is heading into his third year as Penn State’s starting quarterback and could be leading the team in one of its best chances at winning a national championship.

As teammate and tight end Luke Reynolds said of Allar before spring practice (via SI):

“He's just hungry right now. … He's going to do whatever he needs to in the offseason.”

Penn State coach James Franklin said (via SI):

“He puts in a ton of time and knows how to prepare the right way, both mentally and physically.”

After spring practices, the Nittany Lions are ranked high in many preseason top 25 lists, and Allar is a big reason for that.

When it comes to ranking Big Ten quarterbacks for the upcoming season, The Sporting News’s Bill Bender put Allar at the very top. He’s ranked ahead of returning starters like Illinois’ Luke Altmeyer and new talents like Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Michigan’s Bryce Underwood.

On a national level, Sports Illustrated listed Allar as the No. 2 quarterback prospect for the 2026 NFL draft, right behind Garrett Nussmeier from LSU. ESPN also ranks him as the No. 2 quarterback in 2025.

