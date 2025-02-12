Penn State RBs reveal being left in the dark about Coach Ja'Juan Seider going to Notre Dame

Penn State running backs were blindsided by the news of coach Ja'Juan Seider departing the program for Notre Dame.

Running backs Quinton Martin and Corey Smith, who were recruited and coached by Seider in 2024, were "definitely surprised" to hear that he was departing to join the Fighting Irish coaching staff. After the news, the pair are not tempted by the transfer portal and are expected to remain with the Nittany Lions.

Seider had been with Penn State since 2018 when he was hired as a running backs coach. He was slowly promoted over the years, eventually holding the titles of assistant head coach, running backs coach and interim co-offensive coordinator. Now, he'll join Notre Dame fresh off a national championship game appearance in which they came up short against Ohio State this past January.

As for Martin Jr., the freshman comes off a season in which he saw 13 total carries for 32 yards. He also hauled in three receptions for 18 yards in his freshman campaign. Alongside Corey Smith, who rushed 22 times for 152 yards, the running back duo looks to have a bright future with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State looking to take next step after 2024 College Football Playoff run

Penn State had a great run in the 2024 season after finishing ranked No. 6 in the nation. Once in the playoffs, Penn State beat SMU and Boise State en route to a semifinal matchup with Notre Dame. Notre Dame edged out Penn State 27–24 to reach the national championship game against the Buckeyes.

NCAA Football: Maryland at Penn State - Source: Imagn

Penn State hopes to build off that success heading into the 2025 season to qualify for its first national championship game since 1986. That year, the program defeated the Miami Hurricanes 14–10 to win the accolade in the Fiesta Bowl.

Of course, the competition will be steep next season, with top programs such as Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame, Arizona State, Oregon, and many more looking promising as the 2025 season approaches. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar will have quite the task ahead of him to keep pace with Arch Manning, Julian Sayin and other top-ranked signal-callers.

Penn State will kick off its 2025 college football season against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Aug. 30.

