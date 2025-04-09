Penn State spring game 2025: Top 5 players to watch out for James Franklin's team ft. Drew Allar

Penn State is one of the top college football teams holding a spring game in 2025. The Nittany Lions had a noteworthy season in 2024, appearing in the Big Ten championship game while reaching the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff.

James Franklin and his team obviously have a bigger ambition for the 2025 season and the journey starts with the spring game. The Penn State Blue-White Game is scheduled to be held on Apr. 26, a day after the closure of the spring portal.

Five Penn State players to watch out for in the spring game

#1, Drew Allar, QB

There were rumors that Drew Allar would enter the 2025 NFL draft and be a top pick during the playoffs last season. However, he stuck to the plan to return for another season.

Allar heads into the 2025 season as one of the best quarterbacks in the college football landscape. This will be his third season as the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions. He will be out to show how much he's developed from last season in the spring game.

#2, Nick Singleton, RB

Nick Singleton was one of the surprise returnees for Penn State in 2025. The running back was one of the players who lit up the team's offense, impressing significantly in the run game.

His return brings a lot of stability to the Nittany Lions’ offense while creating anticipation for the 2025 season. The spring game will serve as a reminder to fans of what he is capable of and how he can help the team achieve its aim in 2025.

#3, Kevin Winston Jr., DB

Kevin Winston Jr. is one of the best defensive backs in college football heading into 2025. He made a significant impact on defense for Penn State last season, something many anticipate to see once again.

Showcasing his brilliance in the backfield last season, Winston recorded 61 total tackles, missing none of his attempts. He also had one interception and three pass breakups. His growth is certainly what many anticipate to see in the spring game.

#4, Kaytron Allen, RB

Kaytron Allen partnered with Nick Singleton to establish a strong run game for Penn State last season. With the two making a return in the 2025 season, the Nittany Lions are expected to remain explosive in the run game.

Allen is one of the players many fans are anticipated to see in the spring game. Having already established himself in the program, the running back will look to end his career on a high note in 2025.

#5, Dominic DeLuca, LB

Dominic DeLuca was a rock in the defensive setup of the Nittany Lions in the 2024 college football season. His consistency was crucial for the brilliant defensive performance of the team.

The linebacker will be out to impress again in the 2025 season and this is bound to start in the spring game. Many fans are already anticipating seeing him in action once again following 2024 heroics.

