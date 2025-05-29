“People either act like he stinks now, or he's terrible,”: Insider gets real on Carson Beck's treatment after Miami transfer

The Miami Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal have put a lot of faith in Carson Beck for a successful season this year. But fans and media are not following the same trend, claims Locked on Canes host Alex Donno. He believes that as soon as Beck moved to Miami, the hype around him died down.

Agreeing that the Clemson Tigers are still the favorite to win the ACC despite Miami's positive strides, Donno said that the fanbase should enjoy this disposition.

He said (2:20), "Team getting hated on, that's our fuel. The team getting doubted, makes us stronger. You know, Miami's starting quarterback this year, Carson Beck, was the biggest thing in college football a year ago. He transfers to Miami, and people either act like he stinks now, or he's terrible, act like he doesn't exist. This stuff is what powers us as fans, but at the same time, nothing crazy about what Brian Smith said about Clemson being favorites to win the conference.”

Clemson is favored to win the ACC on the back of an experienced and developed quarterback in Cade Klubnik. One could argue that Klubnik has the same hype around him this year as Carson Beck from last year. Thus, Miami's newly formed offense will have to mesh quickly for them to overthrow the Tigers as favorites.

Donno compared the two young quarterbacks, saying (6:00min onwards), “Cade Klubnik, Clemson's quarterback, he's getting a lot more hype this offseason than Miami's Carson Beck is. Part of that is Beck hadn't thrown to Miami receivers until several weeks ago. He missed spring. I can definitely see Carson Beck being as good or better than Klubnik this year as long as the chemistry fits for him in Miami.”

Cade Klubnik also has higher odds than Carson Beck, per one of the premier oddsmakers. So there is merit in what the Miami podcaster is proposing.

Cade Klubnik features on the CFP26 cover while Carson Beck misses out.

Carson Beck has had a rough off-season. After choosing to skip the NFL draft and move to Miami, Beck was also recovering from an injury. All of this was happening while he was dealing with various issues in his personal life.

In addition to all this, the quarterback has been omitted from the Deluxe edition cover of EA Sports CFB26. Even though it was earlier rumored that he was one of the shortlisted people to feature on the cover.

Cade Klubnik, on the other hand, featured on the deluxe edition of the 2025 edition. This also adds to the rivalry that is seemingly brewing between these two ace quarterbacks now battling in the ACC.

