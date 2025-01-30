"Perfect cap to his college career": CFB fans rain praises on Travis Hunter after earning Academic All-American honors

It was a largely successful season for Travis Hunter on the field. The Heisman Trophy winner made giant strides off the field as well. On Tuesday, Colorado announced that Hunter has been named to the First-Team Academic All-American list.

He also earned the Academic All-American of the Year, an honor awarded to the college football player who demonstrated the highest level of academic excellence.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NFL draft-bound star's achievements received plenty of attention from fans online. Hunter received a significant amount of praise for being able to balance athletics and academics at an extraordinary level.

"Perfect cap to his college career! Now wait for the "Grades aren't a stat!" people to come hating," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"That is where its at. Congrats on the classroom work to go with the football. Total package. Congrats Trav," a fan wrote.

"Keep Pushing For Greatness!! Make your family Proud, that's all that matters," another fan wrote.

"It's great package deal classwork n honest playing football," another fan wrote.

Travis Hunter’s achievement finds a place in history books

With his latest achievement, Travis Hunter made history in Colorado. Hunter became the third student-athlete at Colorado to earn one of the nation's highest academic honors. He joined former football player Jim Hansen, who received the distinction in 1992, and ski team member Hanna Abrahamsson, who was recognized on the At-Large team last season.

Hunter is also the first player in Colorado history to be named both a unanimous First-Team All-American and a First-Team Academic All-American. He joins Joe Romig as one of only two players in Colorado football history to be named both a consensus First-Team All-American and a First-Team Academic All-American.

Hunter also became just the third Heisman Trophy winner to earn First-Team Academic All-American honors in the same season, joining Florida’s Danny Wuerffel (1996) and Tim Tebow (2008). He joins Wuerffel as only the second Heisman winner to be named the Academic All-American of the Year.

Travis Hunter wrapped up his college career in Boulder with remarkable accolades. He will be remembered not only for his brilliance on the field but also for his excellence in the classroom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback