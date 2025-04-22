"Perhaps a bit harsh": Fans baffled by Jason Whitlock's blunt Bronny James comment while taking shots at Shedeur Sanders

College football analyst Jason Whitlock is known to speak his mind in an unfiltered way. Sometimes his comments come across as harsh and that's what seemed to have happened when he shared his opinion on the controversy regarding Shedeur Sanders' jersey retirement by the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders and Travis Hunter both had their jerseys retired in Boulder. While reigning Heisman winner Hunter's name isn't debated, Sanders' name is causing controversy on why the program that took 23 years to give 1994 Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam his jersey retirement, didn't wait for even a year, let alone some years, when it came to the quarterback.

On Monday, Whitlock went full-blown on Colorado's decision to retire Sanders' jersey number. In the attached video, he also wrote a caption, taking a dig at Lakers' second-round pick Bronny James. The son of Lakers forward LeBron James is also alleged to have benefited from his second name.

"Deion has turned his son, Shedeur Sanders, into the George Floyd of College Football," Whitlock wrote. "The most decorated underachiever in the history of sports. Bronny James was embarrassed by Shedder's number retirement at Colorado."

Fans were baffled by Whitlock's harsh take.

"Perhaps a bit harsh, Jason?" one fan said.

"Bronny James was embarrassed by Shedder's number retirement..." Spittin' some BRUTAL Truth right there my man," another fan said.

"You hate for a living," one fan said.

Some shared opinions of their own on the matter.

"Bronny James is up there too," one fan said.

"Kids need to earn it. Those 2 haven’t," another fan said.

"Annnnd that is exactly why we don’t want him in Cleveland. Take that traveling sideshow elsewhere," one fan said.

Deion Sanders defends Shedeur Sanders jersey retirement

The Sanders have always been in the headlines for some or the other reason. As Shedeur Sanders enters the 2025 NFL Draft, they have received negative attention once again. The jersey retirement doesn't seem to have gone down well with either fans or college football analysts.

However, Shedeur's father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders is here to defend his boy.

"I'm one of those types of guys who’s going to tell you how I feel right off the rip," Sanders told reporters. "You know, I'm not going to really wait. So I give you your flowers now. I'm not going to wait 20 years down the line, when they finally bring you back and you live on the wall because some tragedy happened, just to recognize your greatness and what you contributed to this program."

Coach Prime used the example of Rashaan Salaam getting recognized after his death, to explain that instead of waiting on time, it was only right for Colorado to recognize Shedeur Sanders' efforts early.

