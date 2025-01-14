Peyton & Eli Manning don quarter zip hoodies to honor Bill Belichick as UNC HC appears on the Manningcast for the last time

The Manning brothers — Peyton and Eli — posed threats to Bill Belichick throughout the time the pair clashed with him in the NFL. This season, however, the three joined forces to bring football knowledge to the masses on ESPN's alternative Monday Night Football broadcast, "Manningcast."

Belichick has taken over as the coach of the University of North Carolina, meaning he won't have much time for television appearances as he works to build the Tar Heels into a national title contender on an ever-changing college football landscape.

The Manning brothers honored the legendary coach with their attire as the trio broke down Monday night's NFC Wild Card playoff between the LA Rams and Minnesota Vikings.

"Bill, we've loved having you on the Manningcast this year," Peyton said. "We wanted you to feel comfortable on your last Manningcast."

What the brothers wore prompted a hearty laugh from the typically emotionless former New England Patriots coach.

"You can see we're sporting the Belichick cut-off hoodies," Eli said. "But these are special Belichick hoodies because they have the quarter-zip. But, don't worry, we'll be sending a couple of these down to UNC. We're expecting you to be wearing this Week 1 next season, for sure."

The cut-off hoodies are a Belichick staple, as he's been known to wear them on the sidelines and during press conferences with the media. They're not the most stylish thing to don, but they fit Belichick's workmanlike attitude toward the gridiron.

What Bill Belichick thought of the heartwarming gesture

Being on the "Manningcast" helped Bill Belichick's personality shine through, proving he's not always unhappy and focused on what's next — think back to his "We're onto Cincinnati" press conference.

"It was so much fun being on with you this year," Belichick said. "I learned a lot. Eli, you don't look that good in a hoodie, but you'll look great in a gold jacket. I'm sure that's gonna happen, and you deserve it so much to join Peyton in a gold jacket, too. You guys are fantastic."

"Peyton, I really enjoyed doing the breakdown show with you this year, as well. I learned a lot and it was really a lot of fun. I appreciate you guys," he added.

Belichick had been used to bumping into the Mannings on some of the biggest stages. He lost to Eli and the New York Giants in two Super Bowls, including one after a season in which his Patriots had won every other game. Belichick and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady were Peyton's 'kryptonite' in the playoffs for the longest time before he could break through and win a Lombardi Trophy himself.

Keep an eye out to see what Bill Belichick wears as North Carolina gets its season underway next fall.

