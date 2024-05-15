PHOTO: $4.6M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders invites teammates Omarion Miller, Jimmy Horn, and others to Deion Sanders' house 

Say what you will about Deion Sanders' Buffs, but don't say they don't have style. Shedeur Sanders invited his Colorado teammates to a pool party at Coach Prime's house as a part of a team-building experience this offseason. Among those seen in the quarterback's Instagram live were Drelon Miller, Omarion Miller, Cordale Russell, and Jimmy Horn.

Expand Tweet

The players could be seen hanging at the poolside, some in athletic apparel and others in more pool party-like attire. Shedeur Sanders remains one of the most media-active student-athletes in the game, with On3 valuing his NIL deals at $4.6 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Sanders explains why he got involved in Shedeur Sanders' social media scuffle

In a recent appearance on Thee Pregame Show, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach spoke about the recent scuffle of his son with Xavier Smith, a former player at the school. Shedeur Sanders called Smith "mid at best" after the latter gave an interview to The Athletic criticizing Deion Sanders' training methods.

Shedeur Sanders' reaction was seen as uncalled for by fans in general, and when some of them decided to strike back at the quarterback, Deion Sanders was there to cover his son. Coach Prime answered a specific fan who called out Shedeur's 4-8 record in 2023. To which Deion Sanders replied:

"He will be a top-5 pick. Where yo son going ? Lololol I got time today. Lololol."

This wasn't seen as a dignified response by the public, and in the Thee Pregame Show, Coach Prime admitted as much. Well, not quite:

"I gotta do better on that and not ride with it, but I was bored, was bored, and I didn’t say nothing hurtful. I don’t attack people... I try my best to refrain, but like when you posted like stats, I said, 'Lawd Jesus,' like dang, he really went at him, like he really shot him, that’s really what I meant, and I think that was taken wrong. I think that was taken sideways or something else."

There was an admission of guilt with a hint of defiance from the Buffs head coach. The Buffaloes are at a crossroads this season. The experiment of Sanders at Boulder could be do-or-die this season as they step into the now-expanded Big 12.