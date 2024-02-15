PHOTO: EA Sports reveals official logo for much-awaited EA College Football 25

One of the most highly anticipated video game releases in the sports world is slowly approaching.

After 10 years since the last official College Football video game, EA Sports announced that the game will return this summer.

Today, the official logo for the game was released on social media.

"We have an official logo y'all: EA Sports College Football 25," Gaming insider Mike Straw tweeted.

The logo for the game is simple. In the same manner as EA Sports titles, it features the name of the sport. In this case, College Football and the year next to it.

However, there is one major difference in name between this game and the last college football game made by EA Sports in 2014.

The “NCAA” name is absent in the officially licensed college football game. This is because EA Sports does not have the licensing agreement to put the NCAA title in the game's name.

This is not the only difference between this game and the previous installment ten years ago.

The NIL and video games

Historically, the NCAA forbade students from receiving payment for things they did, arguing that they were “Student-Athletes.” This rule prevented many college football players, whose likenesses were included in the NCAA video game series, from making any money.

This time, however, things may be different. Passing 'Name, Image and Likeness' (NIL) into law allows college athletes to get paid for any sponsorship deal they have.

The NIL has been controversial since its passing due to the use it may have in a program's recruitment, and there are still many legal gray areas.

But, in terms of this video game, it will allow those who opt-in to use their likenesses in the game to be paid for it.

Developer EA Sports has said that they will pay players who decide to use their Likeness in the game, and those who do not allow it will have a generic player. EA will also pay schools who opt into the game a 10% share in the overall revenue.