PHOTO: Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions rubs off Wolverines' natty hat in Ohio State’s face with a bold move

Connor Stalions became a household name in Michigan in 2023 for all the wrong reasons. The former Wolverines staffer is at the center of an ongoing sign-stealing investigation as he allegedly led an in-person scouting operation in violation of NCAA rules.

While Stalions is no longer with Michigan, he remains a strong supporter of the program. In a recent Instagram story made by the former analyst, he posted a picture of Michigan's national champion cap, which was taken at the front of the Ohio Stadium, thereby reigniting the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State.

Connor Stalions is a black sheep in the college football landscape. However, he took that to another level with his recent bold move, aimed at mocking the Buckeyes. The Wolverines beat their conference rival for the third consecutive season in 2023.

What did Connor Stalions do?

Connor Stalions has been accused of leading an in-person scouting operation at Michigan to steal signs at future opponents’ games. This practice has been outlawed by the NCAA since 1994 due to the unfair advantage it gives to bigger programs.

According to reports, Stalions bought tickets for over 30 games at 11 Big Ten schools in the past three years. These tickets were distributed electronically to various individuals across the country, and the schools have confirmed their usage for the respective games.

Stalions is said to have devoted a substantial amount of time to decoding opponents' signals. This process includes a meticulous analysis of television recordings of their games, along with a review of sideline recordings he made. Frequently, he was seen consulting Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter while on the sideline.

Will Connor Stalions be punished by the NCAA

Following the commencement of the sign-stealing investigation by the NCAA, Connor Stalions announced his resignation from the Michigan football program, according to a statement from his attorney to The Athletic:

"As he informed the school earlier today, Connor chose to resign because recent stories regarding his time with the University of Michigan have created a distraction for the team.”

However, Stalions might still face the sanction of the governing body if he is found guilty of any wrongdoing despite not being involved in college football anymore. A show-cause order appears to be one of the likely penalties the NCAA will impose on the former Naval officer.