PHOTO: Georgia fan declares Orange Bowl clash with FSU as the "proper natty" in viral sign

The Georgia Bulldogs destroyed the Florida State Seminoles 63-3, in a game that will go down in the history books as the biggest win in a New Year's Six Bowl. Nothing went right for the Seminoles, with them falling to trick plays, conceding fumbles and interceptions. The Florida State offense failed to get anything going in the Orange Bowl, with Brock Glenn repeatedly attempting to take deep shots and failing.

Expand Tweet

Before the game, a fan was seen on camera showing a sign that said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Excited to see the proper natty"

For both fanbases, the wound of being left out of the College Football Playoffs is probably still fresh. It was the first time the top-ranked team in the nation was dropped out of the top five on selection Sunday (Georgia). It also marked the first time an undefeated Power Five champion was snubbed (Florida State, 13-0 in regular season). Some experts even raised the possibility of Florida State claiming a split national title if they got the win over Georgia, and remained undefeated.

Georgia's offense had no mercy

Alas, it wasn't meant to be as the Bulldogs more than handled business. The offense led by Carson Beck was on fire. Beck had 203 yards, with two touchdowns, before he left the field to give a chance for Gunner Stockton to get some snaps (96 yards and 2 TDs). Kendall Milton ran for 104 yards, with two touchdowns.

The highlight of the game was probably a trick play in which Ladd McConkey was expected to throw. When unable to see any receivers, the receiver turned passer scrambled, and ran 27 yards to the end zone.

Georgia threw for 301 yards and ran for 372.

What happened to the Florida State Seminoles?

Truth be told, the Seminoles were outmatched. After the debacle of the CFP snub, it was hard for head coach Mike Norvell to get juniors and seniors to commit to playing this game. What we saw was a Florida State side full of freshmen and sophomores with not much experience.

Nonetheless, the future still looks bright for what Norvell has done at Florida State. The Seminoles players should remember the advice of the fictional coach Ted Lasso: "The happiest animal on Earth is the goldfish because it has a 30-second memory. Be a goldfish."

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season