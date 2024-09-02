PHOTO: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban turns heads in chilli-printed dress and $945 Gucci bag

Even though Nick Saban retired as coach at Alabama in Jan., that doesn't mean he is staying away from football. The seven-time national champion recently joined ESPN's College GameDay cast and immediately became one of the CFB world's most loved analysts.

Saban's wife Terry and their daughter Kristen attended the Alabama vs. Western Kentucky game on September 1. Kristen was seen rocking a white dress that was printed with chilies. She paired the dress with red heels and a red Gucci bag worth $945, per StockX.

She shared an image of her attire, drawing special attention to the dress. Her caption read:

"A moment for yesterday's dress"

Kristen is a huge Crimson Tide fan. Her frequent Instagram stories excite and entertain the fan base her father helped build.

Along with being so supportive of the team, she is also frequently seen in glamorous outfits that are accompanied by high-end accessories. Whether attending concerts with her dad, mom, brother and sister-in-law or dressing up for an event, she always checks in with her fans and shows off her outfits.

Kristen reacted as Nick Saban enjoyed his time on ESPN's College GameDay

Although his fans may have difficulty imagining Saban in any role besides coach, the 72-year-old was seen enjoying time with his College GameDay cohorts. Saban was captured singing along to the lyrics of Take Me Home, Country Roads.

When Kristen saw her dad have fun with the crowd, she posted an emotional reaction that was shared by Rece Davis on Instagram. She wrote:

"This is adorable I die."

Following his retirement, Saban has shown a more fun and colorful side to his fans. For 17 years, Bama' Nation was used to seeing him don a headset on the sidelines while calling plays or at the podium, giving post-game interviews. But now Nick Saban has kicked back, relaxed and is ready to display his talents on ESPN's College GameDay.

