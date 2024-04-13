PHOTO: Oregon HC Dan Lanning snapped with $35M worth Urban Meyer during exhilarating coaches clinic in CFB offseason

The college football offseason is going on, but Dan Lanning is putting in some work before the 2024 season begins this fall. The Oregon Ducks hosted a Coaches Clinic in Eugene and connected several elite coaches. Lanning gave a sneak peek at the event and was seen interacting with former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

The Ducks coach took to Instagram to share some snaps from the coaches' meetup that lasted three days. He talked about the great time he had connecting with all the phenomenal coaches who came all the way to share their valuable insights. The lot included big names like Meyer, Bob Ladouceur and Patrick Toney.

Here is the Instagram post shared by Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning, including a snap with Urban Meyer, who is worth $35 million per CelebrityNetWorth:

“Had a great time connecting with some phenomenal coaches this week at our Coaches Clinic,” he wrote in the caption while tagging the Oregon football program.

Meyer has coached the likes of the Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes in the past. He has won three national titles in his career as a coach, with two coming during his stint in Florida and the third in 2014 with the Buckeyes.

While Meyer isn't coaching anywhere at the moment, his name gets thrown in anytime a program targets a big-name head coach to lead it. So it is natural for Lanning to seek out his expertise before the start of the 2024 season.

Dan Lanning not going anywhere from Oregon

When longtime Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban stepped down from the helm in Tuscaloosa in January, Dan Lanning was one of the names that was thought to be under consideration to be his successor. The Tide ultimately favored Washington's Kalen DeBoer for the job, but according to Lanning, he was never really in the running.

“It was never really a thought in our mind. I love Coach Saban and, gosh, I can’t tell you how much he’s done for my career and where I’m at,” Lanning said at the time (via 247Sports). "But I think we can make Oregon the best job in college football, and that happens with focusing on where we’re at.”

Coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Lanning's Ducks made it to the Pac-12 championship game in 2023, ultimately falling to the eventual national runner-up, the Washington Huskies. He would want a better result this time and can be seen working towards it.

