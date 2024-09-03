PHOTO: UCF football trolls Gators HC Billy Napier over "Rural Central Florida" comments

It hasn't been an ideal start to the season for Florida coach Billy Napier. His Gators recently landed on the wrong end of a 41-17 week one thrashing against the Miami Hurricanes. Subsequently, Napier is already on the hot seat.

It seems everyone is scoffing at the Gators coach and his team. The latest jab comes from the UCF Knights' NIL collective, which turned Napier's postgame comments about rural Central Florida into a humurous T-shirt.

“You gotta go to work on the football part. And I think we’ve got to become a more consistent team, and we have to execute better. If we can focus on those things, and not necessarily what some guy in his basement is saying in rural Central Florida on social media, then we got a chance to get better,” Napier said.

The Knights' NIL collective announced it would sell the 'Rural Central Florida' t-shirts for $10.

Billy Napier on the Florida hot seat

The Billy Napier era in Florida is off to a sputtering start. The team has gone 11-14 over the past two years and missed a bowl game last fall. During the preseason, Napier insisted his current roster was Florida's best in some time.

However, UF's recent blowout loss to Miami has stoked Gators fans' fears that more losses are on the horizon. The Napier era is far removed from Florida's dominance under coach Urban Meyer.

During his postgame news conference, Napier admitted his frustration after the lopsided home defeat against Miami and promised that his players would be better prepared in the upcoming weeks.

"It's embarrassing, to be quite honest with you," Billy Napier said. "That's how I feel. That's how our kids feel. There's no excuses. Keep our mouths shut, show up and work. We have to do better. I do think that our players will show up and they will respond.

"I felt strongly that we would perform better," he said. "But I'm not here to make excuses. We've got to get it fixed. We're going to get another opportunity next week, and we've got to play better and coach better."

The Gators were stagnant against the Hurricanes rushing for only 64 yards on 27 carries. This led to 'The Swamp' emptying towards the end of the third quarter with the fans fed up with the poor performance.

Things only get tougher for Florida with clashes against the top-10 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns and Ole Miss Rebels still to come later in the season.

Alongside LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly, whose team lost a third straight season-opener against the USC Trojans, Napier is perhaps the CFB coach currently under the most pressure to perform.

