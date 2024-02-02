PHOTO: Washington coach Jedd Fisch caught eyeing Alabama's new $100M man Kalen DeBoer at the Senior Bowl

The former and current Washington football coaches met at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Wednesday. Kalen De Boer left his role with the Huskies after two seasons to replace the retired Nick Saban at Alabama last month and was swiftly replaced by Jedd Fisch from Arizona.

Their meeting has caught the attention of the college football world. This is after Fisch was seen eyeing his predecessor DeBoer at the event. The scene has got a lot of fans talking about what could be going on in the mind of the former Wildcats coach.

The exit of Kalen DeBoer from Washington didn't go well with many fans in Seattle. The coach took the Crimson Tide job barely a week after leading the Huskies to the national championship game against Michigan. Nonetheless, Alabama was too big to turn down.

Washington AD suspected DeBoer’s potential exit

While Kalen DeBoer’s departure from Washington came as a shock to many fans, UW athletic director Troy Dannen expected something of such. This was after the program and the coach were unable to reach an extension deal that would keep him until at least 2030.

“Believe it or not, I had an inkling around Thanksgiving (that DeBoer might leave),” Dannen said. “We put a pretty good contract offer on the table and when we couldn’t get it signed, that gave me some pause.”

Following the national championship game, DeBoer had a long-term offer from Alabama, which he wasted no time in taking. The coach shares the same agent with Nick Saban in Jimmy Sexton, a super agent for many of the nation's elite college football coaches.

A new era in Seattle under Jedd Fisch

After recording significant success in the 2023 college football season, Washington is set to transition into a new era in 2024 under Jedd Fisch. The new coach did a fantastic job at Arizona and faces a bigger challenge as the Huskies transition to the Big Ten.

It isn't going to be an easy ride for Fisch in Seattle, especially as he has a lot of rebuilding to do ahead of his first season in charge. The Huskies offense will have a lot of new faces next season as the majority of last season's starters won't be returning in 2024.

There will be a lot of expectations for Jedd Fisch as he begins his tenure at Washington. He has a huge task of matching the high standard set by Kalen DeBoer.