Photographer at Bill Belichick’s birthday bash shares intricate details of Ex-Patriots HC & GF Jordon Hudson’s intimate night

UNC coach Bill Belichick turned 73 on Wednesday, and his girlfriend was right there beside him. The New England Patriots legend had a joint birthday party with Jordon Hudson in North Carolina, and according to the pictures, it was a fun and intimate affair.

Boston-based photographer Vail Fucci, who was invited to capture the event, shared that the party was a “lovely evening.” Belichick and Hudson, who both have April birthdays, enjoyed cocktails and a two-tiered cake with a cake topper that read, "Who Gives a S**t." The message may have been a way to brush off any criticism about their relationship.

“It was so great to see the two of them smiling ear to ear, happy as larks together all night. … Happy birthday Jordon and Bill, you both are absolute stars! The world is a brighter place with both of you in it and I am so thankful to have you as a friend and fellow philosopher,” Fucci captioned on Thursday.

On the day of Belichick’s birthday, Hudson shared a few pictures of the celebration.

“Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my twin flame 🔥🎂🫶🏼🐍🐏🥂❤️‍🔥🎈☀️,” Jordon captioned on Wednesday.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson to compete in Miss Maine USA pageant

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is also working hard towards her own goals. On April 9, she announced that she will be competing in the Miss Maine USA 2025 pageant, where she will represent her hometown of Hancock.

Hudson, who was a runner-up in last year’s pageant, is looking to win the crown this year so she can advance to the Miss USA competition. She shared the news on Instagram.

“Happy International Pageant Day👑✨I couldn’t think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown, Hancock. 🫶🏼💜,” Hudson wrote.

Hudson, a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State University, first met Belichick in 2021 during a flight. The two struck up a conversation, and he signed Hudson’s textbook, Deductive Logic, writing, “Thanks for giving me a course on logic!”

While they started as friends, their relationship remained private until 2023, when Hudson made it public by sharing pictures of them on social media.

