[PHOTOS] 23X Olympic Gold medalist Michael Phelps attends USC football game with family -"what a weekend"

The first road game of the season for the USC Trojans turned pretty special courtesey of Olympic Gold medalist Michael Phelps. The Arizona Sun Devils fought a Trojans team being cheered on by the 23-time champion. The battle away from the lights of Hollywood still managed to become a star studded affair.

Arizona State came into the week 4 clash at home confident of taming the Trojans as both teams had identical records at that point. However, Michael Phelps turning up for the Trojans might have given USC a bit more motivation to deal with the Arizona crowd.

The Trojans prevailed in the desert battle and Phelps had a happy weekend, who took to Instagram to share multiple pictures of a fun family weekend.

In the photos, Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson can be seen on a movie night, catching Paw Patrol with the kids. They also caught the University of Southern California playing Arizona State away in week 4 of the college football season.

The legendary swimmer wrote in the caption for the weekend photos:

"What a weekend"

Phelps has a big connection with USC as his wife is an alumnus of the university. The swimmer, who himself went to the University of Michigan, cheered his wife's college football team while rocking some Trojans gear. And Lincoln Riley's boys did not disappoint.

USC keeps perfect 2023 season record going

The USC Trojans traveled to play their first on road game of the season in week 4. Their opponents, Arizona State, had also started their 2023 journey with three State wins, but Lincoln Riley's boys showed the world, including onlooking Michael Phelps, why they are one of the most formidable teams this season.

Caleb Williams showed his credentials as a future top NFL draft pick. He threw for 322 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Trojans ran away with a 42-28 win to make it 4-0 and open their on road record this season.

Phelps had a great weekend with his wife and family and so did many Trojans fans. Can the team keep them smiling all through the season? Will Caleb Willams end his NCAA career with a national championship?

They will have to deal with the likes of Georgia and Alabama, but they could certainly make it so.