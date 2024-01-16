Redshirt sophomore cornerback Terrion Arnold was seen posing with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. He posted the picture on his Instagram account, with the following comment:

"Stacking’ hundreds but like pennies, I won’t never change"

The photos were taken at what appears to be a local gas station at night. The car is reportedly worth $97,000.

Arnold's NIL deals are currently valued at $813,000 by On3. That makes him the 51st-ranked collegiate athlete and the 37th college football player.

Terrion Arnold's NIL deals

The player is reported to have agreements with Powerade, Hellman's Mayo, and Athlete's Thread. He is also supported by Yea Alabama, a group of Crimson Tide boosters. The deal with Athlete's Thread included the release of a clothing brand named LANK that featured a collaboration with quarterback Jalen Milroe. LANK stands for “Let all naysayers know.”

In an interview with On3's Andy Staples back in November, Terrion Arnold explained the collaboration, saying:

“Obviously Bryce [Young] was the quarterback then, and Bryce, very, very humble. Nonchalant and just as far, never too high, never too low. J-Mil, the total opposite. J-Mil, in the locker room, is the center of attention in there."

"In player meetings, he’s going to get up, he gone talk, say what’s on his mind. So just as far that being, we came up with ‘LANK.’ He was like, ‘Man we gotta really go out here and let these naysayers know because they doubting us.'"

His LANK merchandise has been promoted by Yea Alabama:

Terrion Arnold's collaboration with Hellman's included a competition with Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders and Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman for creating the best tailgate recipe using the famous condiment.

Weigman won the award.