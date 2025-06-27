PHOTOS: Coach Prime's star OT Jordan Seaton gives fans sneak peek to his offseason fun as Buffs aim for playoff in 2025 season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, could be in for his most challenging season yet with the Buffaloes. After two seasons of growth, the Buffaloes could be slated to take a step back in 2025. The team lost two of its biggest stars to the NFL, WR/CB Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders. However, the team is still hoping to contend for the playoffs next season.

Ad

One of the players who will need to step up for Coach Prime's squad to succeed is offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. He was a five-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class and appeared in all 13 Buffaloes games as a freshman. Although he performed well, he is expected to turn into a star next season.

Seaton gave a sneak peek into what he has been getting up to this offseason on his Instagram on Wednesday, dropping a photo dump from his spring and summer activities.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Keppin it Real rare," Seaton captioned the post.

Ad

In the photos, Seaton can be seen on private planes, in fancy cars and taking part in fun outdoor activities like driving four-wheelers on sand dunes. While it appears that Seaton has been having a lot of fun this offseason, he is still training hard and should be ready for another big season under Coach Prime.

Jordan Seaton shows off new frame as he prepares for year two under Coach Prime

While Jordan Seaton was a good player in 2024, he did not completely live up to his potential. Part of the reason for that was that he needed to lose fat and gain muscle. Fortunately for Buffaloes fans, it appears Seaton has taken his offseason workouts seriously.

Ad

In a clip posted on X on June 19, Seaton revealed that he dropped from 360 lbs to 305 lbs.

"Jordan Seaton went from 360Lbs to 305Lbs Future Top5 pick foshoo," the post's caption read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Seaton working hard, the offensive line should be much more stable next season than it was in 2024. A big issue for Shedeur Sanders last season was that he was forced to scramble a lot because of his poor offensive line. While Sanders was able to manage that, it would not be ideal next season.

With the starter under center yet to be determined, Coach Prime could have true freshman Julian Lewis starting games for the Buffaloes in 2025. It would not be ideal for a young QB to need to play behind a poor offensive line while he is still adapting to the college game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place