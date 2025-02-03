PHOTOS: Deion Jr. gives a sneak peek into Coach Prime’s lavish house that includes an arcade 

Coach Prime has settled well in Boulder over the last two years. The Pro Football Hall of Famer took over as the coach of Colorado in December 2022 and has settled in well in the city ever since. He arrived at the program after a successful tenure at Jackson State.

Having owned houses across the country through his playing and coaching career, Deion Sanders acquired another house after arriving in Boulder. It's a 6,457-square-foot mansion located in a gated community in the Meadow Green Farm neighborhood in Longmont.

However, Coach Prime is currently spending time at his ranch in Texas spanning over 5000 acres. Known as the Country Prime Ranch, it is located in Canton, about 60 miles east of Dallas. The ranch has a mansion, which is the primary residence of the Colorado coach.

His son, Deion Jr., gave a sneak peek of the mansion on Saturday on his Instagram story. Fans were able to see the interior of the building which included a fully fitted gym as well as an arcade room. The coach also had a large portrait of his five children on the wall of the sitting room on the ground floor.

Have a glimpse of the Coach Prime's mansion below:

Shedeur Sanders preparing for the NFL draft in a newly built field in Coach Prime's ranch

Deion Sanders wants his son to prepare in the best possible way for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. The quarterback is considered one of the top picks in the draft, and there's a need to put him in good shape.

The quarterback has been honing his skills on a newly constructed football field located on Coach Prime’s sprawling 5,000-acre Texas property. This private facility has quickly become his personal training ground, as revealed in a recent video from Well Off Media.

Working with Shedeur on the field is esteemed quarterback coach Darrell Colbert Jr. With Colbert’s expertise and Deion Sanders’ commitment to hands-on development, Shedeur’s draft preparation is being meticulously crafted to ensure he enters the next level fully equipped.

Shedeur enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects. Last week, he took center stage at the Shrine Bowl, where he engaged with representatives from the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants, the holders of the first three picks in the upcoming draft.

