PHOTOS: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off stylish fit with D&G bag worth $3,295 following divorce announcement

Although Texas HC Steve Sarkisian and Loreal Sarkisian have filed for divorce, the former track and field star will still show off her game-day outfits.

She uploaded a series of pictures in which she is seen rocking a black, puffy skirt with a denim vest. She is holding a dazzling bag from Dolce & Gabbana. The handbag, which is made of denim and complements the vest, retails for $3,295, according to the brand's official website.

The caption of the post was:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy Game Day to EVERYONE and especially to my fashion lovers!!! I hope you ALL will be inspired along the way no matter the sport! …special s/o to Texas Football and Longhorn Nation 🫶🏾"

Trending

Sarkisian always attended the Texas Longhorns games in glamorous outfits. She was seen in meticulously styled pieces even when she had no clue about what to wear.

Steve Sarkisian's estranged wife once opened up about receiving online criticism

Loreal Sarkisian loves sharing her fashionable creations on her social media accounts. With a large Instagram following, she is vocal about her chosen outfits.

Sarkisian's soon-to-be former wife shared a reel about facing online criticism for following her dreams. She said:

"I think this comes with pretty much anything when you love something. It's your baby. It's your passion. It's the criticism. At the end of the day, you want people to love it, you want them to like it, to accept it, and you don't get to control that. That will always be the scariest part.

I have to present what I think they might like based off my expertise and knowledge and style. Just gotta cross my fingers and hope it's accepted and received the way that I'm putting it out."

Steve Sarkisian and Loreal Sarkisian may no longer be together, but it seems she will not stop giving fashion advice to her fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.