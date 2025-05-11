PIC: Arch Manning’s brother, Heid, wishes the “GOAT” on Mother’s Day with a feel-good snap

Arch Manning's brother, Heid, had a special message for Mother's Day. On Sunday, he posted a picture of both brothers and their mother in an Instagram story and captioned it:

Ad

"Happy Mother's Day to the GOAT @ellenhmanning."

Heid and Arch Manning celebrated Mother's Day with their mother. - Source: Instagram/@heidlarius

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arch and Heid wore casual attire while flanking their mother, Ellen Heidingsfelder Manning, an accomplished lawyer from Louisiana.

Ad

Trending

Heid Manning is a freshman at the University of Texas. Although he's stayed off the football field, he is close to his brother.

While Heid isn't playing football at Austin, he was a center at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans.

On the other hand, Arch Manning is preparing for his first season as the Texas Longhorns' starter. Although Manning has been at the school for two years, he has seen limited playing time as Quinn Ewers' backup.

Ad

With Ewers now with the Miami Dolphins, Manning is already considered a Heisman favorite despite his limited experience. The Longhorns signal caller has passed for 969 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions at Texas. He's also run for 115 yards and four touchdowns during that time, taking over as a short-yardage specialist.

Manning started two games in 2024, filling in for Ewers and leading the Longhorns to victories against Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State. While the quarterback has shown flashes of his talent, he will have to do it every week this season.

Ad

ESPN analyst believes former team should tank for Arch Manning

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark is not high on Mike Tomlin's Steelers' chances to make a run in 2025. On Wednesday's edition of "Get Up," Clark even suggested the Steelers should look for a high draft pick and draft one of two Southeastern Conference quarterbacks.

“To me, this isn’t a team that’s ready to compete,” Clark said. “Which I’m fine with because I felt like you didn’t make a decision to get a quarterback in the draft. Maybe your evaluation was that none of them were good enough and that Aaron Rodgers was better, but if you’re gonna suck. Suck all the way. Let’s go get Arch (Manning), or let’s go get (Garrett) Nussmeier.”

Ad

Arch Manning's availability will depend on the team's draft position and the quarterback's declaring for the NFL draft. Manning will be entering his sophomore season and first one as a starter, so he could decide to return to Austin for at least another year.

Per some analysts, LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier could be the best quarterback in next year's class should Manning return to college. However, there are other intriguing options who could enter the draft in South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Penn State's Drew Allar and Clemson's Cade Klubnik.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.