PIC: Arch Manning’s brother, Heid, wishes the “GOAT” on Mother’s Day with a feel-good snap

Arch Manning's brother, Heid, had a special message for Mother's Day. On Sunday, he posted a picture of both brothers and their mother in an Instagram story and captioned it:
"Happy Mother's Day to the GOAT @ellenhmanning."
Arch and Heid wore casual attire while flanking their mother, Ellen Heidingsfelder Manning, an accomplished lawyer from Louisiana.
Heid Manning is a freshman at the University of Texas. Although he's stayed off the football field, he is close to his brother.
While Heid isn't playing football at Austin, he was a center at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans.
On the other hand, Arch Manning is preparing for his first season as the Texas Longhorns' starter. Although Manning has been at the school for two years, he has seen limited playing time as Quinn Ewers' backup.
With Ewers now with the Miami Dolphins, Manning is already considered a Heisman favorite despite his limited experience. The Longhorns signal caller has passed for 969 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions at Texas. He's also run for 115 yards and four touchdowns during that time, taking over as a short-yardage specialist.
Manning started two games in 2024, filling in for Ewers and leading the Longhorns to victories against Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State. While the quarterback has shown flashes of his talent, he will have to do it every week this season.
ESPN analyst believes former team should tank for Arch Manning
Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark is not high on Mike Tomlin's Steelers' chances to make a run in 2025. On Wednesday's edition of "Get Up," Clark even suggested the Steelers should look for a high draft pick and draft one of two Southeastern Conference quarterbacks.
“To me, this isn’t a team that’s ready to compete,” Clark said. “Which I’m fine with because I felt like you didn’t make a decision to get a quarterback in the draft. Maybe your evaluation was that none of them were good enough and that Aaron Rodgers was better, but if you’re gonna suck. Suck all the way. Let’s go get Arch (Manning), or let’s go get (Garrett) Nussmeier.”
Arch Manning's availability will depend on the team's draft position and the quarterback's declaring for the NFL draft. Manning will be entering his sophomore season and first one as a starter, so he could decide to return to Austin for at least another year.
Per some analysts, LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier could be the best quarterback in next year's class should Manning return to college. However, there are other intriguing options who could enter the draft in South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Penn State's Drew Allar and Clemson's Cade Klubnik.
