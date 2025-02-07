PIC: Deion Sanders’ NFL-bound son Shedeur Sanders receives a shiny gold jacket ahead of his 23rd birthday

DNVR CU Buffs podcast gave Shedeur Sanders a jacket for his 23rd birthday. The soon-to-be NFL quarterback turns 23 this Friday, and on Thursday, the podcast crew gifted him a gold jacket when the quarterback appeared on their show.

Expand Tweet

Trending

A snap of Shedeur Sanders holding up a golden jacket while on set for DNVR was posted on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sanders is preparing for the upcoming NFL Combine and the NFL Draft. Towards the end of 2024, he was considered the favorite to become the draft's first overall pick. However, changes in the draft order occurred near the end of the NFL regular season and he's no longer the favorite for first pick.

Miami's Cam Ward is currently in the frontrunner position to be the first, while Penn State's Abdul Carter made a surprising surge to take the second spot. He's followed by a teammate of Shedeur's, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. The Colorado player is currently fourth in the odds to become the first overall pick.

Can Colorado win a national title? Shedeur Sanders answers

Shedeur Sanders appeared on the Radio Row pre-Super Bowl event, where he was asked if he thinks his father's Colorado Buffaloes can win a national title someday. His answer was rather cryptic.

"Any team that has a football program is obviously capable, you just got to make sure those in positions of power structure everything the right way," Shedeur said. "I feel like the foundation there is set. I feel like that's the legacy we left. Now it's up to those players to collectively get together and make it happen."

While Colorado's 2024 season was a breath of fresh air for a school that has struggled for over a decade, a national title win currently seems far away for them. The Buffs seem to crumble when they're under the limelight. Take their 36-14 Alamo Bowl to BYU, despite playing with full strength.

Expand Tweet

Colorado also improved as it moved to an easier conference. They faced less competition in the Big 12 than they did in the 2023 Pac-12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback