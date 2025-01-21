Pic: Diehard Ohio State fan LeBron James in building for iconic CFP national championship against Notre Dame

The College Football Playoff national championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is being played on Monday. This is a must-see game and has brought many celebrities to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for it.

One of these is die-hard Ohio State fan LeBron James. The basketball legend was spotted before the game in a luxury box wearing an Ohio State cap.

James did not go to Ohio State, but he is famously an Ohio native. He didn't go to any college, as players were allowed to go straight from high school into the NBA Draft when James was a high school player. He played at St Vincent-St Mary High School in Akron and then played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The strong connection that LeBron has with the state of Ohio is the likely reason why he is such a fan of the home state Buckeyes.

But LeBron is not the only famous fan of the Buckeyes who has been seen at the game. Baseball star Bryce Harper has also been seen wearing Buckeyes gear.

As with LeBron, Harper did not attend Ohio State. But unlike the basketball legend, Harper has no real connection to Ohio. He has never formally played there (he's played for Washington and Philadelphia in the MLB) and grew up in Nevada.

Harper's affection for the Buckeyes comes from his wife Kayla. She did attend Ohio State University and played soccer for the Buckeyes during her time there.

Ohio State fan LeBron James narrates Buckeyes' national championship game trailer

LeBron James' attendance isn't his only participation in the national championship game. The Ohio State fan also narrated the team's trailer for the title game:

"Why not us? Why not Ohio? Why not engrave our legacy in gold? We've turned doubt into domination... all for this historical moment... 60 minutes for a lifetime of legacy," James said in the video.

In the video package, James is seen celebrating with Ohio State's championship-winning quarterback Cardale Jones on the field during their last national title triumph in 2015.

LeBron will be hoping to do the same when Ohio State takes on Notre Dame for this year's national championship.

