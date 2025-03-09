PIC: Ex UNC stars Julius Pepper and Lawrence Taylor show up to support the Tar Heels for Duke showdown

The UNC Tar Heels have had many great players over the years. Although the football team has failed to win a national championship throughout its history, it has an impressive list of alumni. On Saturday, two of those graduates made an appearance at an important basketball game for the Tar Heels.

Former UNC stars, defensive end Julius Peppers and linebacker Lawrence Taylor, appeared at the North Carolina Tar Heels game against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. They were spotted at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill for the game, and a photo of them was captured and posted on X.

"Julius Pepper and Lawrence Taylor, the two best defenders in UNC football history, in the depths of the Smith Center," the post read.

They watched as their Tar Heels were defeated in the final game of the regular season 82-69 by the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils. RJ Davis' 20 points for UNC were not enough as four Duke players scored in double digits.

Julius Peppers played at North Carolina for four seasons from 1998 to 2001. He had a strong career with the Tar Heels and became the second pick in the 2002 NFL draft. Lawrence Taylor was with the Tar Heels from 1977 to 1980 and helped lead the team to two ACC championships. His outstanding play also led to him becoming the second pick in the draft, but his took place in 1981.

UNC Tar Heels lose to the Duke Blue Devils in the final game of the regular season

When Julius Peppers and Lawrence Taylor showed up to the game against Duke, they were likely hopeful that their alma mater would pull off an upset against a formidable opponent. Unfortunately for them, that was not the case. Duke has had a far more successful season than North Carolina, only losing three games.

North Carolina has not had its best season in recent history. The Tar Heels have amassed a record of 20-12 and are not ranked within the AP Top 25 as the regular season comes to a close. However, they still have postseason play to look forward to.

The ACC Tournament will start on Tuesday, but UNC earned a bye through the first round. The Tar Heels are the fifth seed in the tournament, and as a result, do not need to play in the first round.

They will play their first game in the second round on Wednesday. For the Tar Heels, the goal will be to put on as strong a performance as possible to earn a spot in March Madness.

