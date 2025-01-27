PIC: Flau'jae Johnson shares "appreciation post" for BF Chris Hilton Jr. after winning 64-51 against Texas A&M

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson had a stellar game against Texas A&M on Sunday, pouring in 22 points. Following the 64-51 win at PMAC, Johnson shared a picture on Instagram story with her boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., who plays as a wide receiver for the LSU football team.

"Appreciation Post," Flau'jae captioned the picture, adding a love emoji. "Thank you for always being there 3."

Screenshot via Instagram (@flaujae/IG)

Hilton attended the game to support his girlfriend and the Tigers, who improved to 21-1 overall and 6-1 in SEC play after the win over the Aggies. He also celebrated Johnson's performance on his Instagram story with a picture of Flau'jae Johnson from the court.

"NMW 💞♾️," the LSU WR wrote, which stands for 'No matter what, love forever.'

Chris Hilton's Instagram story (@c.hiltonjr/IG)

Chris Hilton also added another Instagram story—a photo of the scoreboard showing Jonson's impressive stat line of 22 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The LSU couple has been dating since November last year and made their relationship public later that month.

Flau'jae Johnson's boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr. celebrates her 12th 20-point game of the season

Flau'jae Johnson continued her dominant season for No. 5 LSU on Sunday, as the junior guard registered another 20-point performance—her 12th this season—in the home game against Texas A&M.

Johnson's beau, Chris Hilton, celebrated her outstanding outing on his Instagram story by adding @ballislifewbb's post that highlighted Johnson's impressive stat.

Chris Hilton's Instagram story (@c.hiltonjr/IG)

The 5-foot-10 Savannah, Georgia, native is averaging 19.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Lady Tigers. She has been instrumental in Kim Mulkey-coached LSU's 21-1 record, with the team only losing to defending champions South Carolina in the previous game.

It was one of the matchups where Flau'jae Johnson did not reach the 20-point mark as she finished with one of her lowest-scoring outputs of the season with 13 points. Besides, she had the worst shooting game as she made just 6 of her 18 shot attempts (33.3%).

"Me personally, I'm getting out of my shot, moving to the left, moving to the right when I shoot the three. Just got to stay in my shot, but shots are going to fall," Johnson addressed her shooting struggles after the game (2:46). "As long as we do what we do on defense, shots are going to fall, and that just goes to show how great we could be."

Flau'jae Johnson is shooting 47.8% from the field. The last two games are one of those rare instances where her efficiency dropped to below 40%.

