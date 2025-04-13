PIC: Former Texas star Quinn Ewers and GF Madelyne Barnes spend a special family weekend in Oklahoma

Quinn Ewers is set to transition to the professional stage in the next couple of weeks. Following a noteworthy college career mainly at Texas, he is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft with a slight potential of getting picked in the first round.
Ahead of the NFL draft later this month, Ewers and his girlfriend Madelyn Barnes had a fun time with their family over the weekend in Norman, Oklahoma. It was a good way for the quarterback to share time with his loved ones before taking the next step of his football career.
Barnes shared a picture of the family moments on her Instagram stories on Sunday. In the photo, Quinn and Mady could be seen smiling and posing for the picture with Mr. and Mrs. Barnes and Mady's younger brother.
Here's a look at the picture at the picture shared by Madelyn Barnes:
The Barnes hail from Norman, Oklahoma. Madelyn attends the University of Oklahoma, a long-term rival of the Texas Longhorns.
Quinn and Madelyn have kept most details of their relationship private, including when they first began dating. However, the relationship went public in February 2023, when Barnes shared several photos of the couple enjoying a night out in Austin.
Quinn Ewers welcomes the idea of the Las Vegas Raiders
Quinn Ewers is set to achieve his NFL dream in the next few weeks. However, like every other prospect, his destination on the professional stage is uncertain. Nonetheless, Ewers expressed how excited he’d be if the Las Vegas Raiders chose to draft him.
“Coach Carroll would be awesome," Ewers told Rich Eisen, per Bleacher Report. "He's always talking about 'compete, compete, compete.' I think he says that word 100 times a day. I think it would be super cool to be part of a franchise that they live or die by how they compete.”
“It doesn't matter what you are doing, if you are in the building, he said you are either competing or not. I think that's how I already live and it definitely would be cool.”
Ewers is one of the prospects with the most uncertain stocks in the upcoming NFL draft. While he showed glimpses of brilliance on several occasions at Texas, his level of consistency brings in some doubts on what he could offer on the professional stage.
