PIC: Marvin Harrison Jr. shows off all-black outfit as he arrives at Ohio State for the Buckeyes Pro Day in 2025

Former Buckeyes star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. showed up at Ohio State's Pro Day in 2025. Harrison is coming off a solid rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals.

He returned to his old stomping grounds to see the Buckeyes Pro Day in an all-black outfit.

Harrison Jr. was there to support his former teammates.

Harrison played three years at Ohio State, finishing with 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023. In 2023, he won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for top college receiver. The Arizona Cardinals selected Harrison fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, following his dominant college career.

Marvin Harrison Jr. doesn't consider rookie season a success

Marvin Harrison Jr. entered the NFL with plenty of hype and expectations.

Harrison recorded 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie season. Although it was a good year for a rookie, Harrison believes he should have done more.

"I wouldn't call it success," Harrison said, via ESPN. "I'm very grateful that I got to play all 17 games. I was able to stay healthy, besides the Green Bay [Packers] game. I kind of left that one early. But I'm definitely blessed and grateful for everything I accomplished, but I wouldn't call it a success."

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, however, felt Harrison had a good rookie season and can build off of it going into 2025.

"I thought he had a good year," Gannon said. "Coming in with the expectations that typically only get put on quarterbacks in the top three, I understand the expectation. He was a premier player for us. He's going to continue to be a premier player for us and he hasn't hit his ceiling yet."

Harrison will enter 2025 as the Cardinals' top receiver and will once again have lofty expectations for him to be one of the best receivers in the NFL.

