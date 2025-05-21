Pic: Ohio State star Julian Sayin's GF Gabrielle shows off stunning all white outfit on IG

Ohio State's quarterback Julian Sayin's girlfriend, Gabrielle Fowler, shared a photograph of her latest outfit on Instagram on Tuesday. The partner of the signal caller is on vacation at La Jolla Cove near San Diego, California, which explains why she shared a stunning all white beach outfit earlier this week.
The photo was accompanied by the following comment:
"Happy Tuesday."
Not much is known about the 19-year-old Gabrielle Fowler. She has accompanied Sayin since entering college football in 2024. According to her Instagram, she's a Carlsbad native. This probably explains how she met Julian Sayin, who's also a Carlsbad local. From her Instagram bio, it seems that she attends Arizona State University, as she proudly boasts about being a member of the school's Alpha Phi sorority.
Will Julian Sayin be Ohio State's next starting quarterback?
Julian Sayin is in the running to become the next starter at Ohio State, following Will Howard's departure to the NFL (drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in round six). However, this doesn't mean that the job is his already.
His main competitor for the spot is Lincoln Kienholz, a former four-star recruit who joined the Buckeyes in 2023. Towards the end of spring practice, Ryan Day himself put the third option, recent five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair, out of contention for the job in 2025.
“I felt like Lincoln, going into the spring game, was a little bit ahead of Julian. And then I thought, if you just watch the game, Julian probably performed a little bit better than Lincoln during the spring game. And here we are,” Day said. “So going back through, watch the spring practices, look at the grades, they're very similar. So we'll take it into the summer. And we'll let them play.”
“You can see the talent with Tavien. He just needs more experience, needs more at-bats. And the more he does that, the more he'll be in the mix,” Day said. “But right now it's a two-horse race.”
Julian Sayin himself is a former five-star recruit who transferred to Ohio State in 2024, after a brief stint at Alabama, which abruptly ended with Nick Saban's retirement.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change