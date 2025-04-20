PIC: Travis Hunter arrives at the Folsom Field with his Heisman Trophy and other honors ahead of the jersey retirement

Travis Hunter arrived on Folsom Field this Saturday alongside his Heisman Trophy, in preparation for his jersey number retirement ceremony. A photo circulated on X showing Hunter entering the venue alongside a cart which carried his awards from the 2024 season.
At a glance, it seemed that the Walter Camp, Chuck Bednarik, and Fred Biletnikoff Trophies were also making the journey alongside the Heisman.
Thanks in large part to his two-way ability, Travis Hunter claimed last year's Heisman Trophy over Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty. Hunter had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 36 combined tackles with four interceptions as a cornerback.
During the 2025 spring game, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter became the fifth and sixth players in program history to have their numbers retired at Folsom Field. They're the first since Rashaan Salaam, who also won a Heisman Trophy and played at Colorado between 1992 and 1994.
Travis Hunter believes that Shedeur Sanders is being hard done by analysts and decision makers
Speaking with Sports Illustrated on April 16, Travis Hunter opened up about what he feels is the unwarranted criticism his former teammate and friend Shedeur Sanders gets for being Deion Sanders' son:
"It's just hating. They dislike Coach Prime, so they'll try to take shots at us," Hunter said, referring to their high-profile head coach, and Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders.
"A lot of people are going to make a mistake if they pass him up," Hunter added. "They're not seeing the full picture."
The comments come as analysts and pundits speculate whether Shedeur Sanders might drop below the top five of the upcoming NFL Draft. Initially, Sanders was the favorite to become the first overall pick of the draft, but as the months have gone by since the end of the regular season, he has dropped steadily. He currently holds the fourth-best odds to become the first overall pick of the draft.
He was especially affected by reports that a quarterback's coach from a team holding a top 10 pick thought he was "brash" and "arrogant".
Meanwhile, Hunter has the third-best odds to become the first overall pick in the upcoming draft.
