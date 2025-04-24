PIC: Travis Hunter keeps a piece of Deion Sanders’ Colorado in his green room at the NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is in Green Bay for the 2025 NFL draft. He is projected to be one of the first players selected after his Heisman Trophy-winning season. It will be an interesting night for the former Colorado star as the future of his football career will be determined on Thursday night.

Ad

Hunter is entering the 2025 NFL draft but hasn't forgotten his roots. He appreciates everything Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes did for him, recognizing that Coach Prime played a key role in his rise to stardom with the team.

As a result, the wide receiver/cornerback is in the draft green room with a piece of Colorado. On Thursday, a picture was posted on X with an image of Travis Hunter's Colorado helmet and a football with Hunter's name on it, with 'Colorado' written below it.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Travis Hunter representing the Buffs in his Green Room at the NFL Draft."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The draft will be a big night for Hunter for more than one reason. Not only will he get to celebrate the start of his career, but he will get to do so with his father, Travis Hunter Sr.

Hunter Sr. is serving probation under home confinement but was granted permission to attend the draft in Green Bay. As a result, Hunter will be able to celebrate with his father when he is drafted, which did not appear to be previously possible.

Ad

Travis Hunter is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday night

As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, uncertainty remains over which team will select Colorado star Travis Hunter. The Tennessee Titans are expected to use the first pick to draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward, but beyond that, the draft's direction is wide open.

Ad

The Cleveland Browns could take Hunter with the second pick. "The Athletic" conducted a mock draft on Thursday, which had Hunter going to the Browns based on the draft odds. Similarly, Pete Prisco at CBS Sports conducted a mock draft on Thursday, which had Hunter going to the Browns.

However, there are several players ranked close to Hunter that could push him down the draft board. Penn State edge Abdul Carter, once considered for the top pick, could rise. There's also a chance that a team gambles on QB Shedeur Sanders early, though that appears increasingly unlikely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place