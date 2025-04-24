PIC: Travis Hunter keeps a piece of Deion Sanders’ Colorado in his green room at the NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is in Green Bay for the 2025 NFL draft. He is projected to be one of the first players selected after his Heisman Trophy-winning season. It will be an interesting night for the former Colorado star as the future of his football career will be determined on Thursday night.
Hunter is entering the 2025 NFL draft but hasn't forgotten his roots. He appreciates everything Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes did for him, recognizing that Coach Prime played a key role in his rise to stardom with the team.
As a result, the wide receiver/cornerback is in the draft green room with a piece of Colorado. On Thursday, a picture was posted on X with an image of Travis Hunter's Colorado helmet and a football with Hunter's name on it, with 'Colorado' written below it.
"Travis Hunter representing the Buffs in his Green Room at the NFL Draft."
The draft will be a big night for Hunter for more than one reason. Not only will he get to celebrate the start of his career, but he will get to do so with his father, Travis Hunter Sr.
Hunter Sr. is serving probation under home confinement but was granted permission to attend the draft in Green Bay. As a result, Hunter will be able to celebrate with his father when he is drafted, which did not appear to be previously possible.
Travis Hunter is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday night
As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, uncertainty remains over which team will select Colorado star Travis Hunter. The Tennessee Titans are expected to use the first pick to draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward, but beyond that, the draft's direction is wide open.
The Cleveland Browns could take Hunter with the second pick. "The Athletic" conducted a mock draft on Thursday, which had Hunter going to the Browns based on the draft odds. Similarly, Pete Prisco at CBS Sports conducted a mock draft on Thursday, which had Hunter going to the Browns.
However, there are several players ranked close to Hunter that could push him down the draft board. Penn State edge Abdul Carter, once considered for the top pick, could rise. There's also a chance that a team gambles on QB Shedeur Sanders early, though that appears increasingly unlikely.
