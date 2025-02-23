"Pick your poison": Billy Napier is still on the fence about spring game cancellation

With preparation for the 2025 season getting underway, Florida coach Billy Napier has opened up about a new wave of change in college football: the growing cancellation of spring games by a host of programs. This pretty much started after Nebraska disclosed its plans in January.

Ad

However, Napier has a different perspective on the issue. While the Florida coach acknowledges the cause of growing cancellations, he noted that programs will have to pick between the two options right in front of them regarding the future of spring games.

"To each his own," Napier said, via Swamp247's Graham Hall. "I'm either going to have coaches tampering with my players, or I'm going to have a fanbase that's pissed off at not having a spring game. It's pick your poison."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spring games now open up the possibility of tampering across college football, which is a disadvantage. However, Billy Napier pointed out one benefit of the scrimmage that's important, especially to freshman and portal acquisitions.

"It's confidence," Napier said. "It's running out there for the first time. I think they're just a little more prepared, they have that experience to think about from April to the opener. I think it's good for the rookies.”

Ad

Billy Napier holds a different opinion from Matt Rhule

Billy Napier’s view on spring games is different from that of his Nebraska counterpart Matt Rhule.

In a January news conference, the Cornhuskers coach outlined his concerns about spring games, citing the tampering problems he faced last season:

“I hate to say it like this — it's really because last year we were one of the more televised spring games, and I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that.

Ad

“To go out and bring in a bunch of new players and showcase them for all the other schools to watch, that doesn't make a lot of sense to me. The word ‘tampering’ doesn’t exist anymore. It’s just absolute, free, open, common market. I don’t necessarily want to open up to the outside world."

Ad

While Florida will look to avoid tampering, one thing it needs more is gaining the confidence of the fans. And the Orange and Blue game is always an opportunity for that.

Following a rough start to the 2024 college football season, Billy Napier’s team turned the tide in the second half of the season, finishing with an 8-5 record. This has led to many fans anticipating to see how the Gators will fare next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place