PICS: $14M worth Lane Kiffin takes daughter Landry to the SEC meeting, enjoys lavish meal together

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is in Destin, Florida, for the annual SEC spring meetings. The meetings started on Tuesday, with conference officials and coaches doing business and tackling various topics. The SEC is expected to discuss important things such as revenue sharing, roster sizes and playoff automatic qualifiers.

While the meetings are an important time of year, they are also an opportunity for families. Lane Kiffin, who is worth $14 million, took advantage of the event taking place in Florida and brought his daughter, Landry. On Tuesday night, Landry was brought for a lavish meal with her father. Early on Wednesday morning, Lane Kiffin shared a photo of the meal on his Instagram story.

Image via Lane Kiffin's Instagram story.

While Lane was likely excited to spend some time with his daughter, Landry, this weekend could prove to be an important one for his Rebels. Last season, the Ole Miss Rebels were not selected for the college football playoff despite their strong 10-3 record.

The playoff format is expected to be discussed at the SEC meetings. Many coaches, including Kiffin have campaigned in the past for the SEC to get more automatic slots in the playoffs because of the more difficult scheduling its teams face.

Lane Kiffin supports a 16 team college football playoff

Lane Kiffin appeared for a media availability on Tuesday. One of the things he spoke about was how he felt about the current playoff format. While he is happy that the NCAA expanded the playoff to 12 teams from the previous four, he thinks 16 teams would be even better.

"The best system would be 16, and it would be the 16 best," Kiffin said.

Kiffin went on to say that he does not think there should be automatic bids into the playoffs. So, in his mind, the 16 best teams, regardless of where they placed in their respective conferences, would qualify for the college football playoff. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spoke with reporters about the 16 team model.

"They talked about, I'll call it a 5+11 model, and our own ability to earn those berths," Sankey said. "At the coaching level, the question is, why wouldn't that be fine? Why wouldn't we do that? We talked about 16 with them. So, good conversation, not a destination, but the first time I've had the ability to go really in depth with ideas with them."

In the current format, the five highest-ranked conference champions are guaranteed playoff berths, regardless of their overall ranking.

