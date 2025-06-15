PICS: $60M worth Deion Sanders gets a massive surprise by kids on Father’s Day

A hallmark of Deion Sanders' coaching career has been his closeness to his family. When Deion moves to a team, he brings his family with him. This is something that has helped his sons build pro-football careers of their own just like their father.

So on the occasion of Father's Day, Deion's kids did not disappoint him with the gifts they brought. It's a little difficult to impress someone with a net worth of $60 million.

But the Buffaloes coach was more than happy with his Father's Day surprise. He shared the pictures on Instagram.

Deion received framed family pictures with his kids, that he hung on the wall. We could also see a huge inflatable sign hanging from the roof that read 'Happy Father's Day'.

His sons have been the key to Deion's success during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes. Shedeur was the star quarterback, who in his final season, led the team to their best record in 10 years. Shilo was an effective member of the Buffaloes defense, but his final season was marred by injury.

Deion Sanders gives an update on health condition after scare

Deion Sanders has been going through a few health scares. These were first revealed to the world by his eldest son, Deion Jr., a few weeks ago on a livestream.

The illness that Deion went through was never publicly revealed. However, whatever it was, Coach Prime has been able to overcome it, and it will not stop him from performing his duties as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

This week, Sanders posted the following statement on social media, updating fans on his condition and thanking those who supported him.

"Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me!"

Sanders will soon be returning to the Buffaloes team, where he will be preparing them for what should be an important season, their first without Shedeur Sanders at QB.

