PICS: Alabama’s Jamarion Miller shares heartwarming snaps with GF Chloe Murray on graduation

Jamarion Miller has graduated from the University of Alabama, officially becoming an alum of the institution. To celebrate this momentous milestone in his life, Miller posted a series of pictures of himself in graduation attire to his Instagram feed.

The photos didn't only show him, as he was accompanied by his girlfriend Chloe Murray in several of them. One picture showed him alongside a proud Kalen DeBoer. He added the following comment on his caption:

"Collecting this kind of paper ain’t easy!! Beyond blessed to officially be an Alum of The University of Alabama. Year 4 loading… ⏳"

His specific major isn't known, although before enrolling at Alabama, he said he wanted to major in kinesiology and study medicine.

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer on Jalen Milroe's future at the Seattle Seahawks

Speaking with ESPN after the NFL draft, Kalen DeBoer revealed he believed that Jalen Milroe could learn a thing or two from a backup for the Seattle Seahawks.

"It's another set of verbiage and all that kind of stuff," DeBoer said. "So having a little perspective, kind of sitting back and seeing if someone else can do it isn't all that bad. He did that a few years here, and then he got his chance."

In the same interview, he also spoke about Alabama's first pick of the draft: offensive guard Tyler Booker.

"Thinking ahead down the road, I don't think it's so far-fetched that if he gets in the league for a couple of years, he couldn't become a tackle," DeBoer told ESPN. "I think he's such a versatile player. He can play inside. I know he could snap the ball and play center, from how smart he is. He'll pour himself into whatever it is."

Tyler Booker was selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the 12th overall pick of the NFL draft. On the other hand, Jalen Milroe was a third-round pick being selected with the 92nd overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks.

