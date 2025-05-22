PICS: Alabama’s projected QB1 Ty Simpson poses with ex teammate Tyler Booker and more in a recent photodump on IG

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is in the midst of the most important offseason of his career. His performance will determine whether he will be the starting QB for Alabama at the start of next season. Although he is currently viewed as the most likely candidate to win the job, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell are still in the mix.

Despite his busy offseason, that has not stopped Simpson from having fun throughout the spring. On Wednesday, he dropped a photodump on his Instagram account. He included many photos with current and former teammates, including one with Tyler Booker, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Tyler Booker was a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide for the past three seasons before he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. He was a consistent force on the offensive line, appearing in 38 games during his time with the team. Booker now heads to a Cowboys team that is looking to bounce back after a disastrous 2024 season.

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks about Ty Simpson

Heading into the 2024 college football season, it was clear who the starting QB was for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Jalen Milroe was returning to the team, and as a result, there was no doubt he would be the starter. However, with Milroe leaving for the NFL, it is less clear who the starter will be next season.

Five-star QB Keelon Russell is expected to be the QB of the future, but it is not clear if the coaching staff is ready for him to start as a true freshman. As a result, Ty Simpson could have an opportunity to be the starter next season.

On Tuesday, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban voiced his approval for Ty Simpson at the Nick's Kids Foundation Golf Tournament.

"Ty was an outstanding high school player no doubt," Saban said. "He's a fine young man. I think his example is a true example of development. He matured and developed for (three) years and now he's going to get the opportunity and I think his experiences are really going to help him be successful. We're rooting for him, that's for sure, and I have every confidence that he'll do a great job."

Simpson has limited playing experience, completing 14 of 25 passing attempts for 167 yards this past season.

