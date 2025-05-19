Pics: Auburn QB Jackson Arnold and GF Skyler spend a special week in Australia during CFB offseason

Auburn’s expected starting quarterback, Jackson Arnold, is spending his spring not just on the football field but also with his loved ones. On Sunday, his girlfriend, Skyler Marshall, shared a few photos on Instagram, revealing their latest adventure.

“Week in Australia with my person!! ❤️,” Marshall captioned.

Arnold and Marshall have been together since December 2020, and she made their relationship public in June 2021 with an Instagram post.

A staunch supporter, Marshall was thrilled when Arnold transferred to Auburn.

“So beyond proud of you. Excited for this new chapter! Love you,” Marshall wrote on Instagram on Dec. 14.

Hugh Freeze on Jackson Arnold being Auburn’s starter

Auburn is no stranger to quarterback battles in the spring, and 2025 looked like it would be the same. Tigers coach Hugh Freeze did not name a starter after spring practice, and many thought the decision wouldn’t come until the fall.

However, Freeze recently cleared things up. In an interview with college football analyst Paul Finebaum on Wednesday, he said the starting job is Jackson Arnold’s to lose. The quarterback transferred from Oklahoma and stepped into a rebuilt quarterback room.

“I like our quarterback room a lot,” Freeze said, via 'The Paul Finebaum Show.' “I would argue that between Jackson (Arnold) and Deuce (Knight) and Ashton (Daniels), our quarterback room rivals the top rooms in this league. Now we’ve got to go prove it.

“ ... I love Deuce Knight. He is going to be a special talent. And obviously, I hadn’t coached Ashton yet but he’ll be here soon. He did great things at Stanford. But Jackson, it’s (the starting quarterback job) his, but I want him looking over his shoulder knowing that ‘Man, dang, Deuce sure did have a dang good practice today.'”

Freeze believes Arnold didn't perform his best last season. However, he sees improvement.

"Jackson didn’t prove it last year at Oklahoma," Freeze said. "There are a lot of factors that could have gone into that. We could talk about all the injuries, that they had three different coordinators, his loss of confidence. But I do think I saw a growing confidence through him all the way through spring."

In 2024, Arnold threw for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions with a 62.6% completion rate for the Sooners.

