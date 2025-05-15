PICS: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik and GF Macey enjoy thrilling vacation in Austin during CFB offseason

Clemson star QB Cade Klubnik is preparing for the most important college football season of his career. He has spent two seasons as the team's starting QB, and now he is heading into his senior season with hopes of helping the Tigers go deep in the college football playoff. This is also a crucial season for him as it will determine when he is selected in the 2026 NFL draft.

However, the summer is also for relaxing and resetting before the next season. Without a proper recovery period, it is impossible for athletes to perform at their best. So, Klubnik and his girlfriend Macey Matthews went out for a trip to Lake Austin on Wednesday. Klubnik posted a photo of Matthews wakeboarding on his Instagram story.

Image via Cade Klubnik's Instagram story.

Matthews also made a post on her Instagram story with a photo of Klubnik relaxing while shirtless on a boat.

Image via Macey Matthews' Instagram story.

Klubnik and Matthews are a long-time couple and have been together since high school. They have shared many memories together, including several that they have shared on their Instagram accounts. They began their relationship in 2019 and have maintained a strong bond since then.

Cade Klubnik is one of the Heisman favorites heading into the 2025 college football season

2025 could be a hugely significant year for Cade Klubnik. Although the season is still several months away, Klubnik is one of the early favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Texas QB Arch Manning is the favorite with +700 odds on FanDuel. However, Klubnik is tied for second with LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier with +900 odds.

If Klubnik can have a Heisman Trophy-quality season, it will be huge for Clemson and his draft stock. The Clemson Tigers won the ACC last season by defeating SMU as the underdog in the title game. However, they lost in the first round of the college football playoff.

Expectations will be higher for Klubnik and the Tigers next season because of their strong offseason. ESPN ranked the offseasons of all Power 4 schools on Tuesday, and Clemson came in as the No. 1-ranked team on the list.

Klubnik will be trying to perform so that the Tigers can compete for the national championship. He will also be trying to prove he is deserving of his high draft stock. He is projected to be a top-five pick by many media outlets, including Pro Football Focus.

