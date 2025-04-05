PICS: Colorado Buffs share glimpses of Will Sheppard's showdown from pro day

The Colorado Buffaloes' Instagram page shared a new post featuring wide receiver Will Sheppard at his pro day on Friday. The Buffaloes' post showed Sheppard's route running, footwork and sharp catches.

"@will.shep14 x We Ain’t Hard 2 Find 🦬," The Buffs IG account captioned the post.

Sheppard showed off his athletic skills at the event. Standing 6-foot-2¼ and weighing 196 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 and 4.54 seconds. His vertical jump reached 40½ inches, while his broad jump was 10 feet 11 inches. These numbers helped boost his NFL draft stock.

Sheppard showed great athletic ability, strong hands and the ability to follow the ball during deep throws and passing drills. Teams that want to bring out the best in him are interested because of how well he played, his body strength and his skills on the field.

Colorado pro day star Will Sheppard draws Giants' interest

The New York Giants showed strong interest at Colorado's pro day on Friday. While many eyes were on quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way player Travis Hunter, the Giants also paid close attention to Sheppard. According to Art Stapleton, the Giants went beyond just watching Sheppard play.

On Friday, Stapleton tweeted:

“Sheppard is an intriguing Day 3 wide receiver, no question, and Giants like him, from what I understand. Also doesn't hurt to get opinion on his QB and his WR teammate who has probably also covered him in practice. All encompassing.”

Sheppard's pro day performance has increased his profile among NFL teams, making him a prospect to watch in the upcoming draft even though he was not invited to the NFL Combine.

