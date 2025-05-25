PICS: Colorado stars dazzle in dapper outfits in Travis Hunter and Leanna’s sophisticated wedding festivities

Travis Hunter and his longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee married on Saturday, May 24, in a ceremony in Chattanooga. As Hunter entered a new phase of his life, his Colorado teammates were present for the special occasion.

Some pictures from the reception made their way to social media, including some with the Colorado Buffaloes players showing off their wedding outfits.

Among the players seen in the pictures are Jimmy Horn Jr., Xavier Weaver, Jeremiah Brown, DJ McKinney and coach Rashad Davis. From the look of those pictures, Hunter was able to create some lasting friendships during his time in Boulder.

Also at the wedding was Travis' father, Travis Hunter Sr., who is almost midway through the community portion of a sentence for gun and drug charges. He requested special permission to attend his son's wedding.

After two years at Colorado, Travis Hunter will be entering his first season in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected the wide receiver/cornerback with the second-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's still unclear what position Hunter will play in the NFL, but he has mentioned he would like to play on both sides of the ball.

The wedding was the latest milestone moment for the two-way player. Hunter received the Heisman Trophy in December and followed that up by graduating from Colorado and being selected near the top of the NFL Draft.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 after finishing the year with 92 receptions, 1,252 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense. On the other side of the ball, he had 31 tackles, four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and a forced fumble

The Colorado Buffaloes finished the season with a 9-4 record, including a trip to the Alamo Bowl, where they were defeated by the BYU Cougars. It was the Buffs' first trip to the postseason since 2020.

Travis Hunter had a special wedding gift for Leanna Lenee

On the football field, Travis Hunter never seems to let his foot off the pedal. He went about his wedding gift for Leanna the same way. Hunter gave his new wife a black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 800, with an estimated cost of over $400,000.

Hunter and Lenee had been a target of online scrutiny during their relationship, which officially started in 2022. Be it online haters or sports show critics, the couple have not allowed anything to pull them apart.

Lenee was particularly criticized for her behavior during the Heisman Trophy presentation ceremony, but Hunter backed his girlfriend and doubled down by marrying her this weekend.

