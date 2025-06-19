Pics: Dabo Swinney's Clemson QB Cade Klubnik hosts massive football camp for young talents ahead of 2025 season 

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik wasted no time making his impact felt both on and off the field. Ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 college football season, Klubnik hosted a massive youth football camp, which drew young athletes arriving in numbers to meet and learn from one of the biggest names in college football.

The youth camp was held in partnership with True Edge Sports and other local sponsors like D1 Sports and The Movement Doctors. The camp's activity was filled with a full day of drills, competition and motivation.

Klubnik arrived at the camp sporting a custom “Cade Klubnik Camp 2025” shirt. Photos from the camp were published on Instagram, where Klubnik can be seen talking, enjoying and motivating young kids at the camp.

“Campers went ALL IN for @cadeklubnik,” the caption of the post read.

Cade Klubnik receives a compliment from College GameDay analyst

Cade Klubnik defied the trend and stayed back at Clemson with only one goal in mind. Which was to lead Dabo Swinney's squad to the national championship.

Ahead of the new season, College GameDay analyst Rece Davis has Klubnik the third-best quarterback entering the season, representing Clemson, whom he gave the first seed in preseason rankings.

"At No. 3, I'm going to go with the quarterback for my preseason No. 1 team in the country, Cade Klubnik," Davis said via TigerNet.com. "The one thing I want to see from Klubnik is to throw the ball down the field a little bit more. And I think they're going to be able to do that with the improvements that they've made at receiver. Now, he put up big numbers last year.

"Really showed up in the Playoff game against Texas. Rallied Clemson in that game and got them back in it. He's still a young man. I think he's only 21 years old. Some of the guys you see that are getting into their senior year of college football, as Klubnik will be, are a little bit older," he added.

Meanwhile, analyst Pete Thamel went one step ahead and crowned Klubnik as the No. 1 quarterback in the country entering the 2025 college football season.

Such high praise comes after Klubnik improved drastically last season. He completed 308 passes for 3,639 yards for 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 463 yards and seven touchdowns.

