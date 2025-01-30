Pics: Dan Lanning meets Oregon stars at 2025 Senior Bowl practice ft. Dillon Gabriel

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning led his team to an undefeated regular season in 2024. But the season then came to a halt when they were defeated by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.

After the season ended, seven Ducks were invited to the Senior Bowl which is happening this weekend.

On Thursday, Lanning met with a selection of his former players, and these pictures were posted on Instagram.

Among those who met with Lanning was Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel transferred to Oregon from the Oklahoma Sooners in the offseason, which meant that he would only have one season to lead the Ducks program. He still threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. His contributions helped make the Ducks the best team in the country throughout the season, and Gabriel himself made the shortlist for the Heisman Trophy.

Alongside Gabriel, Lanning was also seen with wide receiver Tez Johnson. Johnson recorded 898 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior year, which included a touchdown in the Big Ten championship game against Penn State.

Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa was another player who was pictured with his former coach. Bassa was one of the top defensive players on the Ducks team last year. He made 54 tackles and had two forced fumbles.

The other players that Dan Lanning was seen with at the Senior Bowl included:

Ajani Cornelius (Offensive Lineman)

Jordan Burch (Defensive Lineman)

Ja’Maree Caldwell (Defensive Lineman)

Terrance Ferguson (Tight End)

Oregon Ducks' 2025 NFL Draft Prospects

The players that Dan Lanning met with at the Senior Bowl have all declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Tez Johnson is one of the Ducks' highest-rank prospects in the draft.

NFL Draft Buzz ranks him as the 11th-best wide receiver and predicts that Johnson is likely to be a third-round pick.

As for Dillon Gabriel, even with a weak quarterback class, he struggles to stand out. Despite being a Heisman Trophy contender and having an undefeated regular season with a conference championship, he is seen as the sixth-best quarterback available. NFL Draft Buzz predicts that Gabriel may go in the fourth round at best.

Finally, Jeffrey Bassa is predicted to also be a fourth-round pick and is seen as the eighth-best linebacker in the class.

